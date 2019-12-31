Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong appoints 6 committees for Delhi Assembly polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:58 IST
Cong appoints 6 committees for Delhi Assembly polls

Ahead of the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday appointed six election-related panels with state unit chief Subhash Chopra heading the 56-member election committee and Kirti Azad made chair of the 165-member campaign committee. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also approved appointment of 69-member manifesto committee, 164-member publicity committee, 65-member election management committee and 104-member media coordination committee, a party statement said.

After the Jharkhand polls, in which the JMM-led opposition trumped the BJP, all eyes are on Delhi Assembly elections where a three-way contest will take place between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. While Chopra and Azad, former BJP leader who joined the Congress barely months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, will head the election and campaign panels respectively, former DPCC chief Ajay Maken will head the manifesto committee, J P Agarwal publicity committee, Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee and Mukesh Sharma head of media coordination committee.

Several senior leaders of the party such as Kapil Sibal, Janardan Dwivedi and Karan Singh have been appointed as members in both the election and campaign committees. Elections are set to take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in January or early February.

In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had routed both the BJP and Congress by securing an absolute majority, winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had managed to secure just 3 seats while the Congress had drawn a blank. Last week, the Congress had set up a screening committee to shortlist candidates for the Delhi Assembly election with Rajeev Satav as its head.

The screening committee includes party leaders Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy. P C Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi, Delhi PCC chief Chopra and AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra are the ex-officio members of the screening committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

JSW Steel completes acquisition of Vardhman Industries

JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Vardhman Industries Ltd VIL by infusing Rs 63.50 crore into the debt-ridden company. The acquisition has been done as per the resolution plan approved by the lenders of VIL and t...

Report: Retired Gailey to join Dolphins as OC

The Miami Dolphins are set to hire Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Gailey, who retired after the 2017 season, would replace Chad OShea -- who was fired Monday after just one season. Gailey was ...

EU criticizes Bolivia's expulsion of Spanish diplomats

The European Union said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Bolivias expulsion of Spanish officials caught up in an escalating diplomatic row between Mexico and the interim conservative administration in La Paz.Bolivian stand-in Presid...

V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year. Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019