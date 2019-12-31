Trump says he had a good meeting on Middle East, military and trade

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a very good meeting on the Middle East, the military and trade on Tuesday, shortly after he returned to his Florida club from his golf course.

It was not clear what meeting Trump was referring to and he offered no details. "Very good meeting on the Middle East, the Military, and Trade. Heading back to The Southern White House," he wrote in a Twitter post. "Updates throughout the day."

