Trump says he thinks North Korea's Kim is a 'man of his word'
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had signed a contract about denuclearization and that he thought the North Korean leader was a "man of his word."
Hours after Kim said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, Trump said he got along with Kim and "we have to do what we have to do."
"But he did sign a contract, he did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization. ... That was done in Singapore, and I think he's a man of his word, so we're going to find out," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
