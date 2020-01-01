Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saffron refers to India's tradition of acceptance; BJP's saffron means dividing society: Kirti Azad

Congress leader Kirti Azad on Wednesday said that saffron's meaning is very comprehensive and it refers to the country's tradition of acceptance but for BJP it means dividing the society.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 15:11 IST
Saffron refers to India's tradition of acceptance; BJP's saffron means dividing society: Kirti Azad
Congress leader Kirti Azad speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Kirti Azad on Wednesday said that saffron's meaning is very comprehensive and it refers to the country's tradition of acceptance but for BJP it means dividing the society. "BJP's saffron means just to break up the community into castes and religions. Saffron's meaning is very comprehensive and all-inclusive. India's tradition is that the country has accepted all the persecuted persons from around the world, whether they be Parsis or anyone else," Azad told ANI.

"What was the need for bad-mouthing Priyanka Ji? She did not harm anyone. She had just gone to meet an aggrieved family in Uttar Pradesh. I challenge Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to a debate on the 'real' spiritual traditions of India. Then I will show her what true saffron means," he added. Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in a reference to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, "Priyanka Gandhi cannot understand saffron because she is a fake Gandhi. She should remove Gandhi from her name and change it to Firoz Priyanka," Jyoti had said while speaking to ANI.

On Monday, Gandhi had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark. "Yogi Ji wears 'Bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal property. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," she told reporters here.

After protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had said the properties of people will be confiscated who were involved in arson. "Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to public property would be recovered from them. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," he had said.

Gandhi demanded that there should an inquiry into the cases registered against those who were doing 'peaceful' protests. The Congress leader alleged that the Adityanath-led government and the police have taken several steps, which do not have any 'legal' basis and have led to 'anarchy' in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan hands over list of Indian prisoners

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners including 55 civil and 227 fishermen lodged in the countrys jail to the High Commission of India as part of a bilateral agreement. The Foreign Office said the step is consiste...

Private equity party set to continue in New Year; may see 15-20 pc growth in investments

Private equity investments in the country are expected to grow 15-20 per cent in 2020 as investors pin hopes on the countrys long growth potential after a blockbuster year when credit flow through regular channels turned slow, according to ...

Akhilesh should stay in Pak to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for opposing the NPR and the NRC, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party chief should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand the atrocities being faced by Hind...

Ben Laughlin becomes first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in BBL

Brisbane Heats pacer Ben Laughlin on Wednesday became the first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the Big Bash League. He achieved the feat in the ongoing BBL match between Heat and Perth Scorchers.The pacer now has 100 wickets from 79 matches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020