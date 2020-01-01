Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everyone knows which party has mastery in fuelling riots: Sisodia hits back at BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:08 IST
Everyone knows which party has mastery in fuelling riots: Sisodia hits back at BJP

Everybody knows which party has "mastery in fuelling riots", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday hitting back at the BJP's Prakash Javadekar who blamed the AAP for violent protests against the new citizenship law in the national capital in December. Accusing the BJP of trying to distract people from real issues ahead of the Assembly polls, Sisodia also said the Union minister should understand that the Delhi election would be fought not on "old tapes" that the BJP was playing on a "new tape recorder", but on real issues such as education.

All the policies of the BJP was against "good and cheap" education, he alleged and sought explanation from the party over hike in CBSE examination fees that "burdened six lakh families" in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Javadekar who is Delhi BJP in-charge for the Assembly polls, said, "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are responsible for the violence during Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Delhi. They have maintained silence and did not condemn violence and their people incited it."

Responding to the allegation, Sisodia said, "The AAP completely opposes riots and we all know which party indulges in riots. The one with mastery in fuelling riots are telling who are behind riots." "They are just trying to distract people from real matters by raising these kinds of issues. It is an old tape that the BJP had played earlier and is playing again through a new tape recorder," he said.

Talking to reporters, Sisodia alleged that the Delhi BJP leaders asked the Centre to increase Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam fees after the city government decided to pay the fees of the students. "When the Delhi government announced to pay the fees of CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12, then why did the BJP hatch a conspiracy to stop it? The BJP leaders should answer why they were plotting to make education of lakhs of Delhi's children expensive," he said.

The CBSE increased the fees for class 10 and class 12 board exams in August by up to Rs 1,150, the first hike in five years. "By increasing the fees, the BJP put the burden on Delhi's six lakh families. This shows that the BJP is against education," Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings designate C Jones to return from IR

The Minnesota Vikings designated center Brett Jones to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Jones hurt his knee torn MCL in practice in mid-November and has played in only two games in the regular season.He will be able to practice this w...

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions

Players affiliated with Major League Baseball MLB will participate in Venezuelas upcoming playoffs, the countrys baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro.In...

All protesters withdraw from U.S. embassy perimeter -Iraqi military

All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.All protesters have with...

2 brothers among three held for fake work-permit visa

Three persons including two brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for abroad, police said.A spokesperson for the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police said the trio -- Kail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020