BJP against good, affordable education; CBSE fee hike burdened 6 lakh families: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the BJP of being against "good and affordable" education and demanded an explanation from it over the hike in CBSE examination fees that "burdened six lakh families" in the city. Sisodia's remarks came hours after the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party of taking credit for the work "done by someone else".

Both the parties exchanged fresh allegations ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Talking to reporters, Sisodia claimed that Delhi BJP leaders asked the Centre to increase Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam fees after the AAP government decided to pay the fees of the students.

The CBSE in August increased the fees for classes 10 and 12 board exams by up to Rs 1,150, the first hike in five years. Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the education minister, alleged that the BJP is against affordable and quality education.

While the Delhi government is still committed to bear the full fees for government school students, this move by the BJP has imposed a huge financial burden on private school students in Delhi, he said. "These families are not going to forgive BJP," he said.

"By increasing the fees, the BJP has put the burden on Delhi's six lakh families. This shows that the BJP is against education," he said. "BJP is a political party which is entirely against any education reform. Today, the question I want to ask the BJP leaders why they are against affordable education model of the AAP government? I also want to ask why is the BJP is opposed to the idea of affordable and quality education across India?" Sisodia said.

Sisodia said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi government will pay the full CBSE examination fees of all classes 10 and 12 students of government schools. "This fee was Rs 450 for General and Rs 125 for SC/SC," he said.

In Delhi, nearly 44 lakh students are studying in CBSE-affiliated schools of which around 6 lakh are in classes 10 and 12, Sisodia said. He said his government's decision to pay CBSE exam fees was benefitting more than 3.5 lakh students in government schools.

"The BJP thought that this decision will affect their politics, therefore, the Delhi BJP leaders immediately approached their national leaders to ask CBSE to increase its fees. Thereafter on August 2, 2019, CBSE announced a steep hike in the Examination Fee for classes X & XII for the Examination to Rs 1,950 for General and Rs 1,650 for SC/ST," Sisodia said. He said this decision has also affected the families of private school students and the four-fold hike of the fees shows that "the BJP is against the very idea of affordable education system".

"This also shows that the BJP opposes any kind of education development and quality education model in Delhi. If they have increased the fees marginally then it would have been understandable but this four-fold hike was a criminal offence with the families of students of Delhi," he said.

