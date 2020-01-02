Left Menu
BJP would expose TRS-AIMIM "nexus" in municipal polls: Laxman

The BJP in Telangana on Thursday hit out at the ruling TRS and opposition parties for protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and said it would expose the alleged nexus between the ruling party and AIMIM in the coming municipal polls in the state. "They (parties) are raising a hue and cry about CAA.

Every step taken by TRS is for the benefit of MIM," state BJP chief K Laxman alleged. "People have understood that it is to appease Owaisi and Majlis," he said in his address at a Meet-the-Press here.

He sought to know the reasons for TRS opposing the CAA. "TRS parliamentary party floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao came out (of parliament) and said we opposed (CAB) because the word 'Muslim' was not mentioned in the bill.

I asked for a clarification to which they have so far not responded... neither Nama Nageswara Rao nor KTR (TRS working president K T Rama Rao)," he said. Taking a jab at the TRS and other parties for protesting the CAA, the BJP President asked whether the parties were referring to the Muslims of Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Laxman claimed that those belonging to other countries, irrespective of religion, can apply under the "naturalization process" and get citizenship. He also claimed that people have now understood the reality and were hitting the streets in support of CAA.

"... People are now wondering why the Congress, TRS, Communists are indulging in such low-level politics. All nationalist forces are looking towards BJP," he said. The state BJP has organized rallies in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and the party is conducting seminars and other meetings with intellectuals in support of CAA.

He asked TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and even the Majlis party (AIMIM) to clarify whether they were speaking in support of Muslims of Bangladesh or Pakistan. Laxman alleged it was AIMIM which threatened Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen not to enter Hyderabad again when she had visited the city some years ago.

Asked about BJP's strategy for the coming municipal elections, Laxman said his party would highlight the 'failures' of the TRS government and how it 'misused' funds given by the Modi government to local bodies under the 14th Finance Commission. ".. BJP's policies (are) making the common man think in favor of the saffron party. Besides, we are going to expose the nexus between the TRS and Majlis," he said.

BJP would contest all the seats and wards and on its own in the municipal elections, Laxman added. The municipal polls are scheduled to be held on January 22, while the counting will take place on January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

