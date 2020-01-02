UPDATE 1-Mexico vows to stand firm on granting asylum in Bolivia
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday pledged to stick by his government's decision to give asylum to several people in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a dispute with the interim administration in La Paz.
"It's a matter of principle," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference. To hand over the people would mean abandoning what Mexico regards as a "sacred" right to grant asylum, he added.
Earlier this week, Bolivia expelled the Mexican ambassador to La Paz over the asylum spat, creating an awkward standoff for Lopez Obrador, who has sought to avoid foreign entanglements. Mexico has not ejected Bolivia's ambassador in Mexico and Lopez Obrador said he would not react to provocations.
Relations have been rocky between the leftist Lopez Obrador and the conservative government in La Paz headed by caretaker president Jeanine Anez since Mexico gave asylum to Bolivia's former socialist leader Evo Morales in November. Mexico gave refuge to nine people in La Paz, some of whom the Anez government, which is gearing up for presidential elections, has described as criminals and wants to put on trial.
The Mexican government has accused the Anez administration of harassing and intimidating its diplomatic staff in La Paz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Bolivia
- Mexican
- La Paz
- Jeanine Anez
- Evo Morales
ALSO READ
16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest
Fiery car crash kills 14 on Mexican highway
FEATURE-Stylish suburbs: how ancient Mexican metropolis dodged inequality trap
Bolivian lawmakers appoint tribunal to set new election date
UPDATE 1-Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled former president Morales