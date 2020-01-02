Turkey says Trump, Erdogan discussed Libya in phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the situation in Libya with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call on Thursday, Turkey's presidency said less than an hour after Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli.

Trump and Erdogan "stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues," the Turkish presidency said. The situation in Syria was also addressed on the call, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.