Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia, Vardhan in war of words over parent-teacher meeting in Delhi govt schools

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:15 IST
Sisodia, Vardhan in war of words over parent-teacher meeting in Delhi govt schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday for "writing" to L-G Anil Baijal to "cancel a parent-teacher meeting" in Delhi government schools, saying he should be "ashamed" for it. Hitting back, Vardhan said that he doesn't need a certificate from Sisodia as the education sector knew him well and forwarding people's representations to the authorities concerned was his responsibility.

According to reports, Vardhan has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over a parent-teacher meeting scheduled in Delhi government schools on January 4. While interacting with reporters, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, claimed that parent-teacher meetings were one of the major reasons behind the "remarkable transformation" in Delhi's government schools.

"I am angry and saddened to see BJP's mindset to stop the PTMs of Delhi. Harsh Vardhan ji, how did you get the courage to write a letter to the L-G to cancel parent-teacher meeting of Delhi government schools. You should be ashamed," he said, adding the meeting will take place and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not let the BJP cancel it. "You (BJP) think you can stop it. It is the decision of the education department of the Delhi government; you would not be able to stop it. The basic character of the BJP, which is against education, gets shown again and again," the deputy chief minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too took to Twitter to express his dismay over the issue. "Why do these people want to cancel PTM? In PTM, parents get an opportunity to discuss their children's progress with teachers. Many parents wait for PTM eagerly. PTM will be on time. I will also go to one of the schools tomorrow to get parents' feedback," he tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to Sisodia's remarks, Vardhan said, "We believe in working sincerely and do not need the certificate of Sisodia. I have been an education minister in Delhi and the education sector knows me well." Training his guns at the AAP, he further said the ruling party in Delhi has already become "frustrated as it knows the fate it will suffer in the coming times and more such statements will come from its leaders over the next one month".

He clarified that the teachers associations' of Delhi government schools had met him at his residence on Wednesday and gave him a copy of a representation which they had submitted to the Delhi L-G expressing concern over the parent-teacher meeting scheduled on January 4 when schools in most northern states have been closed due to the cold weather. They are seeking postponement of the meeting in view of the health hazards that the children are likely to suffer due to severe cold weather, Vardhan said.

"I forwarded their representation to LG requesting him to look into the matter and take appropriate action. This is nothing new. I send all the requests that come to me to the authorities concerned and I have been doing this for the last 25 years. "Forwarding representations of people to the right quarters is my responsibility," he said.

Sisodia claimed that it was clear that the BJP was against the very idea of affordable and quality education and assured parents of children studying in Delhi government schools that the parent-teacher meeting will take place and urged them to attend it. "It is saddening and also unfortunate that we have such leaders and ministers who can stoop to the level of stopping a parent-teacher meeting," Sisodia said.

"If the BJP wants to compete with the AAP in the education sector, then they should start working for the betterment of government schools in states ruled by it such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," he said. The Delhi deputy chief minister also said that since the BJP at power in the Centre, it should work on developing educational infrastructure across the country as well as of the schools run by civic bodies in Delhi which are ruled by the saffron party.

The BJP was not interested in developing the country's education infrastructure, but since the AAP government has done a remarkable job in this field in Delhi, they want to disrupt it, he alleged. Stressing on the importance of parent-teacher meetings in Delhi's educational model, Sisodia said it has been one of the key aspects of this "revolutionary education model".

The pre-board exams got over a few days back and like every year nearly 65,000 teachers have worked very hard with students. This year nearly six lakh students will appear for the boards. The teachers want to discuss their feedback about students with their parents before the exams, he said. "Only 45 days remain for the board examination. The teachers wanted to meet the parents because many times there are technical issues such as attendance shortage which creates trouble for the students to appear in the exams," the deputy chief minister said.

"It's beyond any reasonable understanding why the BJP would have any problem with such an initiative. If the children are getting better education then why is the BJP against that?" he posed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an o...

Telangana govt to impart moral educationin institutions: CM

Stressing on imparting moral education in educational institutions to promote values in society,Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his government would appoint a committee with former DGPs and seek suggestions fro...

Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Statement

Paris, Jan 2 AFP Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he is facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, and denied any involvement by his family.The media...

Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

Two men taking to the ice might seem uncontroversial, but as a same-sex couple competing together this week on British reality TV show Dancing On Ice, singer Ian Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers are set to make television history....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020