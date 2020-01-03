BJP to woo rural belt ahead of Delhi assembly polls, will discuss CAA in Mahapanchayat, says party leader

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on the backing of voters in the rural areas of the national capital for a good showing in the upcoming Assembly polls. In a run-up to Delhi polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organise a mahapanchayat of 74 villages this week. The mahapanchayat is seen as an attempt to garner support from the rural belt in Delhi and would aim to provide the party's perspective to its voters.

With floating votes of 3 percent to 4 percent that can decide the result on a considerable number of votes, a concern for the BJP, leaders in the party believe that this Mahapanchayat can help BJP to bag those votes. Delhi's urbanized villages are considered a strong vote bank that can have an impact on a majority of 70 Assembly seats.

The mahapanchayat is likely to witness participation from villages dominant in Gurjar and Jaat communities. While the Gurjar community holds sway in South and East Delhi assembly constituencies, the Jaat community dominates western and northern Delhi areas. The member of parliament from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri told ANI that a detailed discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) too will take place to remove the confusion created by Congress.

"There are many seats that can be called rural seats and few of them have been traditionally BJP's. It is an attempt to restart a dialogue with the elders and influencers of these villages," stated Bidhuri. Sources stated that the mahapanchayat would aim to appraise the senior community members of the various steps, including notification of these areas as urbanized villages and continuous development work, by the Narendra Modi government to ease their troubles.

As many residents of these areas depend on rental income, these decisions are being seen as having a major impact on their livelihood. Sources in the party stated that the when core committee of the party sat to discuss the strategy for the upcoming polls in the Delhi, it was decided to hold segment-wise events to garner support from all sectors and segments.

Delhi BJP has already held a meeting for the trading community of the national capital, which was addressed by Union minister Piyush Goyal this week. The party hopes that by addressing segment-wise issues of the population it would be able to reach out to more voters effectively, sources said. (ANI)

