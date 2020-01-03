Kejriwal's win was one-time phenomenon, his support neither permanent nor stable: PC Chacko

Congress leader P C Chacko on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's win in the previous assembly elections was just a one-time phenomenon and asserted that his support is neither permanent nor stable. "The 67 out of 70 seats won by Kejriwal was a one-time phenomenon. His support is neither permanent nor stable," said Chacko, adding that Congress will form the government in the national capital this time.

Elections in Delhi are due as the five-year term of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be coming to an end in February 2020. "We will get a majority. There was an incumbency factor and publicity was done against Congress. That is why Congress's vote bank went with them [AAP]," the Congress leader said.

Chacko also said that the votes received by Congress in the Lok Sabha elections are still intact with the party. "We are confident. We will perform better than Lok Sabha elections this time," he added. (ANI)

