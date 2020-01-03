Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP promises pension for anti-CAA protesters; BJP terms it a move to honour 'rioters'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:06 IST
SP promises pension for anti-CAA protesters; BJP terms it a move to honour 'rioters'

The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised pension for anti-CAA protesters if voted to power, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP which said it was in the "DNA of that party to honour rioters and anti-social elements". Leader of the Opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly, Ram Goving Chaudhary, said their party would also give compensation to the kin of those jailed or killed during anti-CAA protests in the state.

"If our party comes to power at the Centre and in UP, they (protesters) will be given pension as they have struggled to save the Constitution and the democracy," said Chaudhary responding to a question. He said they protect all those who seek refuge from them.

"Jo humari sharan mein aa gaye woh humari sharan mein hain. Hum sabki raksha karney wale log hain," the senior SP leader told mediapersons here. Referring to remarks of state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand atrocities being on Hindus, the senior SP leader said the Narendra Modi-led Union government was out to divert people's attention from real issues.

Anyone raising a question is being asked to go to Pakistan, he alleged. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Samjawadi Party, saying, "It is in the DNA of that party to honour the rioters and anti-socials."

"They had also tried to withdraw cases against terrorists in the past and the court had to intervene. It is unfortunate that SP leaders are speaking about giving citizenship rights to the Bangladeshis and Rohangiyas," Sharma alleged. Commenting on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he would not fill form for the National Population Register, the UP deputy CM said," Perhaps, he is not aware that the NPR is the basis of all development schemes. He is conspiring to deprive people of welfare schemes."

The deputy chief minister alleged that the opposition parties, including the SP, BSP and the Congress, were "competing to appease anti-social elements". "There is another kind of 20-20 match going on between the SP, BSP and the Congress to outsmart each other in appeasing and encouraging anti-social elements," Sharma said.

On Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that 1,000 children have died in Gorakhpur in the past year, Sharma said he needed to furnish evidence instead of levelling baseless allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season....

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an exte...

Haryana Assembly session on Jan 20

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was ta...

NPR, CAA, NRC a package to create rift between Hindus,

Dubbing the new citizenship law, the proposed National Register of Citizens and NPR a package aimed at creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics to conso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020