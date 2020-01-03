Left Menu
Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

  Updated: 03-01-2020 19:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more," Trump wrote in a tweet.

