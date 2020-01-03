Left Menu
NC urges J-K admin to clear ambiguities on jobs, delimitation of constituencies

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 03-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:55 IST
The National Conference on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to clear the ambiguities on jobs, ownership of land and delimitation of constituencies in the Union Territory. NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana has asked the UT administration to come up with a pragmatic mechanism to address these matters in tandem with the sentiments and emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Absence of any authorised government declaration on these sensitive issues coupled with rhetorical statements and assurances by Jammu-based BJP leaders on policy matters bereft of any constitutional authority have lead to confusion and created apprehensions and misgivings in the minds of the locals of J&K particularly the youth," he said in a statement here. "Confusing signals are coming from the Jammu-based BJP leaders on these issues of vital importance from time to time, which instead of easing tensions and instilling a sense of confidence, create more doubts among the highly apprehensive and worried people," the NC leader claimed.

Rana described eligibility to jobs and ownership of land as most sensitive issues, since they affect the future of the youth. "This concern should, in fact, have been addressed on priority and much earlier but the element of continued dilemma is making the young restive," he said while referring to the commotion generated by the recently withdrawn advertisement notice for various categories of posts in the high court.

He slammed the local BJP leaders for allegedly creating confusion over jobs and land by doling out tall assurances and indulging in policy decisions which are otherwise not their domain or prerogative. "They come up with innovative solutions and promises and get away with these unceremoniously," he said.

Rana also decried statements being made by the BJP leaders over conduct of assembly elections and holding of delimitation. "Before exceeding their brief, they must understand that the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be undertaken before 2026," he said.

"If still these pretentious powerful leaders have any doubts, they better go through sections 63 and 64 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019," he added. He also drew the attention of local BJP leaders to Section 64 of the act, which reads, "The procedure as provided in the law made by Parliament, shall apply, in relation to the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies under this Part as they apply in relation to the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies under that law".

Rana said elections are part of democracy and every political party is supposed to be ready for such an exercise and process.

