West Bengal BJP conducts workshop on new citizenship law

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday conducted a workshop on the amended Citizenship Act and asked party workers to reach out to the people on the issue to allay their "fears and misinformation" allegedly spread by the ruling TMC in Bengal. He directed the cadres to go to each and every household of the state and tell people on the need for citizenship for refugees who have been forced to flee the neighbouring countries due to religious persecution.

"Efforts are on to malign the prestige of the country at international forum. The refugees have been made voters to seek their votes, but they have not been accorded citizenship. This is a farce," Ghosh claimed.

"We want that our refugee brothers get citizenship and live in this country with honour. But the opposition parties have other plans. They are opposing it for their own vested political interests," he said at the workshop here. Ghosh along with top BJP leaders conducted the day-long workshop for party cadres on the new citizenship law.

The BJP leader said the issue would be a poll plank of the party in the municipal polls in 107 municipalities and Kolkata Municipal Corporation due in April-May 2020. "The TMC might use the issue in the municipal polls.

But that won't yield any results as the people are with us," he claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.