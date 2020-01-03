SAD chief accepts legislature party leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa's resignation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accepted the resignation of Parminder Singh Dhindsa from the post of legislature party leader and announced that former cabinet minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon will assume the post. "While accepting Parminder Dhindsa's resignation today, the SAD president decided to give the responsibility of leading the party's legislature wing to Sharanjit Singh Dhillon after taking the view of party legislators," party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said in a statement.

"All party legislators unanimously suggested that Dhillon should be bestowed with this responsibility keeping in view his long selfless service to the party as well as his experience as a parliamentarian and Cabinet minister," he added. The SAD spokesperson said that legislators vowed to work with even greater zeal under Dhillon's leadership.

"All the legislators congratulated the new legislature party leader who had an exemplary record of public service and had held several posts in the party, including that of president of its youth wing," said SAD legislature wing deputy leader Pawan Kumar Tinu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

