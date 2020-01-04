Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says US 'terminated' Iranian general but doesn't seek regime change

  • PTI
  • |
  • Westpalmbeach
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 02:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 02:18 IST
Trump says US 'terminated' Iranian general but doesn't seek regime change

West Palm Bwach, Jan 4 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Friday said top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was "terminated" when he was on the verge of attacking US diplomats but he insisted that Washington is not seeking to topple Iran's government. "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump said in a statement before television cameras in Florida.

While referring to the Iranian military mastermind, killed in a US air attack earlier Friday in Baghdad, as "sick," Trump attempted to lower tensions by insisting that he does not want war with Iran. "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," he said, adding: "We do not seek regime change." (AFP) RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iranian commander Soleimani had been in Pompeo's sights for years

Long before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on television and Twitter on Friday to make the case for the U.S. decision to kill top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, he had the powerful military commander squarely in his sights. Bac...

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib 'untouched and undamaged': Pak govt

Pakistan on Friday rejected reports that Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was b...

Netanyahu supports Trump after Iran's Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came out in the support of Trump administration for carrying out the strike near Baghdads international airport which led to the killing of Irans elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani, saying that T...

Soleimani planned to attack U.S. personnel in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, elsewhere -Trump administration official

Qassem Soleimani, Tehrans most prominent military commander, was planning imminent attacks on U.S. diplomats and armed forces in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020