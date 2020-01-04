US Domestic News Roundup: Judges struggle over Trump bid to McGahn; Democrats ask U.S. Supreme Court and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Judges struggle over Trump bid to block McGahn congressional testimony

U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against Trump, but also seemed wary about stepping into the heated political fight. Judge Thomas Griffith asked tough questions of the Justice Department lawyer who argued on the administration's behalf and the lawyer for the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that subpoenaed former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and could be the pivotal vote in deciding the case.

Democrats ask U.S. Supreme Court to save Obamacare

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states asked the Supreme Court on Friday to declare that the landmark Obamacare healthcare law does not violate the U.S. Constitution as lower courts have found in a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states. The House and the states, including New York and California, want the Supreme Court to hear their appeals of a Dec. 18 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed the 2010 law's "individual mandate" that required people to obtain health insurance unconstitutional.

U.S. Senator Booker raised $6.6 million for presidential bid

U.S. Senator Cory Booker raised $6.6 million in the last three months of 2019 for his bid to win the Democratic nomination for president, a haul nearly identical to the prior quarter's total, his campaign announced on Friday. Booker has struggled in public opinion polls and did not qualify to participate in the December debate.

Top Senate Democrat Schumer says chamber must conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that the Senate must conduct a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with relevant witnesses and documents presented. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said there had never been an impeachment trial "in which the Senate was denied the ability to hear from witnesses." He called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to commit to call witnesses ahead of the start of the trial.

Conservative, liberal Methodists to split over gay marriage

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy. The plan, if approved at the church's worldwide conference in Minneapolis in May, would divide the third-largest U.S. Christian denomination into two branches: A traditionalist side opposed to gay marriage and the ordination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender clergy, and a progressive wing that will allow same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

U.S. Democratic contenders condemn Iran strike, warn of war

Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trump's decision was reckless and could lead the United States to another war in the Middle East. "President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox," said former Vice President Joe Biden. His campaign released a 30-second online ad that portrayed Biden as "tested and trusted around the world" against Trump's "erratic, unstable" presidency.

Senate should set aside witness dispute and start impeachment trial: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday the Senate should begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump even though it has not resolved a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. "We should address mid-trial questions such as witnesses after briefs, opening arguments, senator questions, and other relevant motions," McConnell said on the Senate floor as the chamber returned from a holiday break.

U.S. Senate in stalemate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders wrangled over whether White House aides will be called as witnesses and the top Democrat appealed to a handful of Republicans who could help break the impasse. After a two-week holiday recess, there was still no clarity about when Trump's impeachment trial might begin.

Avenatti says evidence he's cash-strapped doesn't belong in Nike extortion trial

Michael Avenatti does not want U.S. prosecutors to present evidence at his criminal trial this month that his alleged financial straits, including an inability to pay child support, gave the celebrity lawyer a motive to extort Nike Inc. In a filing on Friday, lawyers for Avenatti said it would be "so prejudicial to Mr. Avenatti as to deprive him of a fair trial" for prosecutors to suggest he was more than $15 million in debt, a claim Avenatti "vehemently disputes," when he allegedly tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation

U.S. authorities and major cities saw no imminent threats on Friday from potential Iranian retaliation over a U.S. airstrike that killed Tehran's most prominent military commander, but New York's mayor said his city was bracing for an attack like never before. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the security threat to his frequently targeted city changed significantly overnight considering the resources of a modern, major nation such as Iran compared to those of non-state organizations like al Qaeda or ISIS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

