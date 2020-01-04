Left Menu
Don't know where Sidhu paaji has fled: Meenakshi Lekhi after attack on Nankana Sahib

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday questioned Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's silence on stone-pelting by a mob at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

  Updated: 04-01-2020 17:05 IST
BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday questioned Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's silence on stone-pelting by a mob at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. She said that even after the incident, if he wanted to hug the 'ISI chief', then the Congress should look into it.

"Till now I have not heard anything from Congress on the issue. I do not know where Sidhu paaji has fled? Even if after all this, he wants to hug ISI chief, then Congress should look into it," Lekhi said at a press conference here. The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

