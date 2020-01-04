Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin British MP launches bid for Labour Party leadership

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 17:44 IST
Indian-origin British MP launches bid for Labour Party leadership
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy has formally launched her bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, urging the party members to "change course" to avoid becoming "irrelevant" in the wake of the party's worst defeat in over 70 years in the last month's general election. In articles written in the Guardian and the Wigan Post, the 40-year-old MP said she wanted to "bring Labour home" to voters that have abandoned the party in its traditional strongholds.

Nandy has become the fourth Labour hopeful to throw her hat in the ring after Clive Lewis, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. The Member of Parliament for Wigan said she believed the party had to change to regain the trust of voters after suffering the huge loss.

Nandy, who served as the shadow Energy Secretary from 2015 to 2016, said she was "heartbroken" to see so many working-class constituencies had chosen the Conservatives over Labour at the last general election. In a stark warning to party members, Nandy, who has championed the needs of Britain's towns, said: "Unless we change course, we will become irrelevant".

She said the drubbing at the hands of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, including losing swathes of seats in the northern heartlands, was a "long time coming." Nandy argued that the next leader should come from those areas which feel neglected and are turning away from the party, with a deep understanding of the problems of the region's face.

"It has been 14 years since Labour last won power and I want you to know I have listened and I understand that we have one chance to win back the trust of people of Wigan, Workington and Wrexham. Without what we were once our labor heartlands we will never win power in Westminster and help to build the country we know we can be. "I wanted to tell you first that I'm standing to be the leader of the Labour Party because, after a decade of having the privilege to represent you, I have a deeper understanding of what has gone awry in our discredited political system," she said.

Nandy said the next Labour leader will have to be up for scrap - willing to run to the places "we are loathed, take the anger on the chin, make and win the argument". She said she was "determined to defeat Boris Johnson in order to lead the compassionate, radical, dynamic government I firmly believe you want and you deserve".

Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) will set out a timetable on Monday for the leadership campaign. It is thought it will be completed by the end of March. Corbyn is standing down as leader following the party's crushing election defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Bedi seeks report on financial status of coops in Puducherry

A day after a Minister was denied fuel on credit by a cooperative supermarket, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday sought a report on all cooperative institutions in the union territory. Bedi, currently on a visit to New D...

Passengers allegedly manhandle Air India cabin crew, threaten to break cockpit door on Delhi-Mumbai flight

Unruly passengers allegedly manhandled cabin crew members and threatened to break open the cockpit door of Air Indias Boeing 747 aircraft after their Delhi-Mumbai flight on Thursday was delayed due to a technical problem, according to an ai...

CAT results announced, 10 candidates score 100 percentile

Ten candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test CAT, results of which were announced on Saturday. All ten candidates are men from technological and engineering backgrounds, officials said, adding six of these can...

LeT militant arrested in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said. Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020