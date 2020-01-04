Left Menu
Nankana Sahib incident justifies CAA: BJP

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:01 IST
Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the BJP on Saturday said that the incident justifies amendments made to the citizenship law to protect minorities in three neighboring countries.

Addressing a conference here, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said minorities in Pakistan have been subjected to threats for civil conversion, rapes, and violence for decades and the Nankana incident shows how minorities there are persecuted and why they need citizenship in India.

Lekhi also said that this incident should open the eyes of Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the leftists and the "urban Naxals" who have been opposing the amended Citizenship Act.

