Stalin greets Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 65th birthday. The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly took to twitter to greet the Trinamool Congress top leader.

He said, "Many happy returns of the day to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal "Didi" @MamataOfficial. On behalf of the DMK, I wish you many more years of service to the people of West Bengal and India." Stalin shares a good rapport with Banerjee and he has attended Trinamool Congress-led Opposition rally in West Bengal last year.

Also, Banerjee had attended a DMK event here in August, 2019..

