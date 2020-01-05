CM Jai Ram Thakur launches BJP outreach campaign on CAA in HP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched the BJP's 10-day door-to-door campaign here to spread awareness about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which has been met with widespread criticism and countrywide protests. As part of the outreach campaign, other party leaders, including state minister Sarvin Chaudhary and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, also fanned out across the state to talk to people about the benefits of the amended law.

The BJP has launched a 'Jan Jagran' (public awareness) campaign to counter the opposition's criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and inform the masses about its features. Thakur visited Totu, a suburb in Shimla town, and talked to people about the benefits of the amended law. He also distributed literature on the subject.

Addressing the gathering in Bhumati of Solan's Arki sub-division, state Urban Development Minister Sarvin Chaudhary said the CAA only intends to help minority communities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and will not take away anyone's citizenship. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal interacted with people in Bhera village of Hamirpur district as part of the campaign, which will end on January 15.

He advised people to not fall prey to the evil designs and false propaganda of Congress and Left parties on the CAA. The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who had arrived in India by December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to escape religious persecution.

Opposition parties say the law is against India's Constitution as it makes religion a ground for citizenship. The country has been witnessing protests against the legislation since its passage in Parliament in December, with protesters arguing that the CAA in combination with other citizenship measures like the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens can be used to discriminate against people.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has denied the charges.

