'Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

A case of criminal intimidation has been registered against around 350 BJP workers including the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after a video purportedly showing him threatening government officials here went viral on social media. The video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP in Residency area of Indore on Friday, showed Vijayvargiya saying, "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today." Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders are in the city since Thursday for an internal meeting of the organisation.

"Based on a complaint by tehsildar (revenue officer), we registered an FIR late Saturday night against nearly 350 protesters, including Vijayvargiya and BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani," said inspector Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi of Sanyogitaganj police station. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

No one had been arrested so far, he said. On Friday, the BJP had organised a protest alleging that city officials were biased and taking "politically motivated" action against party workers.

The protest came amid the Congress government's drive against unauthorised constructions and land mafia. The BJP had invited top civic and police officials for discussing this issue at the protest venue, but senior officials did not turn up. When some junior-level officials reached the spot, Vijayvargiya was peeved.

In the video, the BJP leader was heard saying, "Is there some protocol or not? We are making a written request to government officials that we want to meet them. Will they not even inform us that they are out of town? We will not tolerate this at all." "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise would have set Indore on fire today," he was heard saying. Speaking at Singoli in Neemuch district on Sunday, an unfazed Vijayvargiya said, "If I venture into MP, (chief minister) Kamal Nath won't sleep for a night peacefully. The officers should stay in their limits and remember (Bollywood film) Sholay's dialogue "tera kya hoga (Kaliya)" (what will happen to you) if the BJP comes to power in the state." The BJP leader is currently his party's in-charge of West Bengal.

Describing Congress leaders as "fatichar" (worthless), Vijayvargiya said, "Those who did not even have the money to get their bicycles' flat tyres mended, are now moving in Bolero (an SUV)." Dismissing the state government's drive against land mafia, Vijayvargiya alleged that houses of BJP workers were being targeted. "We are not wearing bangles," he added.

Chief minister Nath told reporters at his hometown Chhindwara that BJP leaders should decide whether they want to be with their party or with land mafia. MP Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said BJP leaders like Vijayvargiya were hurting because land mafia had flourished during the BJP rule under their patronage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.