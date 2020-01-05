Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Neemuch
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:10 IST
'Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

A case of criminal intimidation has been registered against around 350 BJP workers including the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after a video purportedly showing him threatening government officials here went viral on social media. The video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP in Residency area of Indore on Friday, showed Vijayvargiya saying, "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today." Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders are in the city since Thursday for an internal meeting of the organisation.

"Based on a complaint by tehsildar (revenue officer), we registered an FIR late Saturday night against nearly 350 protesters, including Vijayvargiya and BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani," said inspector Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi of Sanyogitaganj police station. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

No one had been arrested so far, he said. On Friday, the BJP had organised a protest alleging that city officials were biased and taking "politically motivated" action against party workers.

The protest came amid the Congress government's drive against unauthorised constructions and land mafia. The BJP had invited top civic and police officials for discussing this issue at the protest venue, but senior officials did not turn up. When some junior-level officials reached the spot, Vijayvargiya was peeved.

In the video, the BJP leader was heard saying, "Is there some protocol or not? We are making a written request to government officials that we want to meet them. Will they not even inform us that they are out of town? We will not tolerate this at all." "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise would have set Indore on fire today," he was heard saying. Speaking at Singoli in Neemuch district on Sunday, an unfazed Vijayvargiya said, "If I venture into MP, (chief minister) Kamal Nath won't sleep for a night peacefully. The officers should stay in their limits and remember (Bollywood film) Sholay's dialogue "tera kya hoga (Kaliya)" (what will happen to you) if the BJP comes to power in the state." The BJP leader is currently his party's in-charge of West Bengal.

Describing Congress leaders as "fatichar" (worthless), Vijayvargiya said, "Those who did not even have the money to get their bicycles' flat tyres mended, are now moving in Bolero (an SUV)." Dismissing the state government's drive against land mafia, Vijayvargiya alleged that houses of BJP workers were being targeted. "We are not wearing bangles," he added.

Chief minister Nath told reporters at his hometown Chhindwara that BJP leaders should decide whether they want to be with their party or with land mafia. MP Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said BJP leaders like Vijayvargiya were hurting because land mafia had flourished during the BJP rule under their patronage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020