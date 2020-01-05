We came to power just now, our pockets not warm yet: minister

Yashomati Thakur, a newly-inducted minister in Maharashtra, purportedly said on Sunday morning that voters may accept money from opposition but should vote for the Congress. In a video aired by some Marathi news channels, the Women and Child Development Minister was also heard saying that as her party had come to power only recently, they lack funds.

Thakur was campaigning for Zilla Parishad elections in Vashim district. Speaking at a public rally, she purportedly said, "The opposition's pockets are warm enough to show you Goddess Laxmi (to offer you money). But you can accept it and still vote for the Congress.

"We have just come to power, so our pockets are not warm enough yet," she said. The Congress leader could not be reached for her comment.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar slammed her for the remarks. "The country witnessed several corruption scandals during the Congress rule. Thakur's comment shows it will happen again," the BJP leader said..

