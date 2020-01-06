Trump doubts N. Korea leader will break promises on denuclearization

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise about denuclearization but conceded that he might.

"I don't think he'd break his word to me, but maybe he will," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after a two-week holiday stay in Florida.

