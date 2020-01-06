Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Venezuela's ruling Socialists seize congress, defiant opposition re-elects Guaido

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 06:20 IST
UPDATE 6-Venezuela's ruling Socialists seize congress, defiant opposition re-elects Guaido

Venezuela's socialist government installed a new head of congress on Sunday after armed troops blocked opposition legislators from entering parliament, in a move condemned by dozens of nations as an assault on democracy.

Troops with riot shields blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament for what was expected to be his re-election as head of Congress, at one point pulling him off the compound's iron railings after he tried to push past security forces. The blockade allowed the ruling Socialist Party to hand the post to legislator Luis Parra, who was recently expelled by an opposition party over corruption allegations.

The gambit by the government of President Nicolas Maduro was slammed by the United States, the European Union and a dozen Latin American nations. Opposition legislators quickly re-elected Guaido - who is recognized by dozens of nations as Venezuela's rightful leader - in a session at the headquarters of a pro-opposition newspaper.

But the move may further weaken the opposition's already flagging campaign to oust Maduro, and creates two competing leaders of parliament in a nation caught in a political standoff and suffering a hyperinflation economic collapse. "Today the dictatorship has committed another blunder," Guaido said after taking the oath of office at the offices of El Nacional newspaper. "Today they have taken over parliament, violating the regulation, militarizing (the compound)."

The opposition's tally showed that 100 of parliament's 167 legislators voted in his favor. Guaido last year led a groundswell movement to push Maduro from power, denouncing his 2018 re-election as a fraud and assuming a parallel presidency that quickly won the recognition of most Western and Latin American nations.

But Maduro has clung to power, thanks to continued support from the military and the backing of China, Cuba and Russia. He has denounced Guaido as a U.S. puppet. Opposition legislators on Sunday had hoped to hand Guaido a second term to continue pressuring for a change of government.

But they spent much of the morning attempting to get past checkpoints in downtown Caracas at which police and troops stalled their advance and blocked a group of them from entering the historic Congress building. Socialist Party legislators, in the absence of Guaido and other legislators, took control of the session and nominated Parra as the new congress chief.

PARLIAMENT MELEE Following a melee on the floor of parliament, an impromptu vote was held through a show of hands but without counting each individual vote, as required by its regulations, according to a Reuters witness.

Venezuela's state television broadcast an improvised swearing-in ceremony for Parra, who was expelled last year from opposition party First Justice for allegedly helping burnish the reputation of a businessman associated with Maduro's government. Parra denies the charges. Since his expulsion, he has been harshly critical of Guaido and has described himself and other legislators as being in "rebellion."

"We announced this morning before entering the legislative palace that the rebellion by the deputies ... would be clearly expressed," Parra said on Sunday in comments on state television. Maduro, who donned a baseball uniform to inaugurate a new stadium on Sunday evening, said congress had chosen new leadership out of frustration with Guaido.

"Mike Pompeo and Elliott Abrams should explain to Donald Trump why they lost the leadership of the National Assembly, one more failure by the gringos in Venezuela," Maduro said, referring to the U.S. Secretary of State and special representative for Venezuela. The United States will continue to back Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, a State Department official said on Twitter.

"@JGuaido remains #Venezuela's interim president under its constitution," wrote Michael Kozak, assistant secretary for the bureau of western hemisphere affairs. "This morning's phony National Assembly session lacked a legal quorum. There was no vote."

The events were also condemned by the Lima Group, an organization of Latin American nations that seeks political change in Venezuela. Argentina, which recently elected a leftist government, also condemned the day's events. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday. The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...

Muse® by Interaxon Inc. Just Gave Us a New Reason to Meditate: a Comfy, Brain Sensing Fabric Headband with Day-to-Night Support and All-New Responsive Go-to-Sleep Journeys

Capitalizing on the award-winning neurofeedback developed for both the Original Muse and Muse 2, Muse S allows users to comfortably go from daytime use into bedtime prep and introduces Go-to-Sleep Journeys that react to your body and mind.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020