China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension
China criticised the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.
Beijing also urges the U.S. not to abuse its force, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily briefing on Monday.
Asked about President Donald Trump's threat of sanctions against Iraq, Geng said China opposed wanton use of the threat of sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
