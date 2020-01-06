Cong, Left trying to mislead people on CAA: Pradhan

The BJP took out a rally here on Monday supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accusing the Congress and the Left of trying to create confusion and mislead people on the issue. The rally was organised to spread awareness among the people and remove the doubts about the new law that was enacted by the Union government recently to give citizenships to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"Congress is making a futile attempt to spread distrust and fear among the people. Indian Muslims are not going to be affected by the CAA and no one is going to deport them from this country. Look how the Muslim brothers of Cuttack city have joined this rally in support of CAA," Pradhan said. Accusing Congress leaders of trying to spread anarchy, the Union petroleum and steel minister said the new law will benefit more than one crore refugees.

Many State BJP leaders, including former DGP Prakash Mishra, Sameer Dey, Dillip Mallick and Nayan Mohanty participated in the rally, which began at College Square area and culminated at Kali Mandir in Khan Nagar..

