Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial -statement
Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he is prepared to testify in a possible Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if he receives a subpoena.
"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
