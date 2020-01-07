Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 00:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president, a surprise development that could complicate a weeks-long dispute over how the trial would play out. "If the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a prepared statement. He declined further comment.

Democrats have been pressing for Bolton and three senior administration officials to testify as part of the Senate trial, while Trump's fellow Republicans are seeking a quick trial that could lead to the president's expected acquittal before the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up. The two sides have not come close to an agreement, aides say. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi - the top Democrat in Congress - has yet to send the House-approved articles of impeachment to the Senate, putting a hold on any schedule for a trial.

Pelosi and other top Democrats said Bolton's statement bolstered their case for calling witnesses at an impeachment trial. "If any Senate Republican opposes issuing subpoenas to the four witnesses and documents we have requested they would make absolutely clear they are participating in a cover-up," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a prepared statement.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As Trump's top national security official, Bolton had first-hand knowledge of many of the events that form the basis of the impeachment case against the president. He left the White House in September.

The Democratic-led House has charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November's presidential election. It also charged the president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

Bolton did not testify in the House's impeachment probe, but other witnesses said he objected to an effort by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine outside official diplomatic channels. Bolton's lawyer said during the investigation that Bolton had information about meetings and discussions that had not yet been made public.

But he said he would not participate in the investigation until a court ruled whether his former deputy, Charles Kupperman, should be forced to cooperate. A federal judge dismissed Kupperman's case last week without ruling whether administration officials should obey congressional subpoenas. Bolton said in light of that ruling that he would be willing to cooperate.

McConnell, who Pelosi accuses of working to protect the president, said on Friday a trial cannot begin until the charges are formally sent to the chamber. The earliest the House could take any action would be on Tuesday when it reconvenes, but top Democrats have given no sign they are set to move this week.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win. The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans 53-47, is unlikely to vote to find the president guilty and remove him from office, an act that would take a two-thirds majority.

Democrats have been hoping they could persuade a few Republicans to side with them on their push for witnesses, which would require only a simple majority and could unearth evidence damaging to Trump. "It is now up to four Senate Republicans to support bringing in Mr. Bolton," Schumer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Phillips out as Rams defensive coordinator

Wade Phillips is out as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 72-year-old NFL lifer signed a three-year contract after the Rams hired head coach Sean McVay in January 2017.A year after reaching...

UPDATE 9-Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New York

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the MeToo movement. ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. considering more sanctions to ratchet up pressure on Venezuela -special envoy

The United States is looking at additional sanctions to step up pressure on the Venezuelan government, the U.S. special envoy for the country said on Monday, after Venezuelas ruling Socialist party moved forcefully to install a new head of ...

Highway crash in Peru kills 16, including two Germans

At least 16 people, including two Germans, died in a crash in southern Peru on Monday after a bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, local police said. The accident also left 42 others injured, including two Brazilians and two Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020