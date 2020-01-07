Protests against CAA driven by 'pirated propaganda': Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were driven by "pirated propaganda" as the legislation is for providing citizenship and not take it away. The conspiracy by some people to disturb the secular fabric and unity of the country through the philosophy of "Jhuthmev Jayate (lie will prevail)" will be defeated, the Minority Affairs Minister told reporters here.

Naqvi said the protests influenced by "pirated propaganda" are going on over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the truth is that the Act will provide citizenship and not to take it away from any person. Appealing to students and the youth, he said they should not get influenced by "evils of misinformation" and must become a part of the effort to strengthen communal harmony and unity of the country.

The constitutional, religious and social rights of every Indian are absolutely safe, he said. There is no threat or question mark over the citizenship of any Indian due to the CAA or any other legislation, he asserted.

