Aaditya Thackeray condemns 'Free Kashmir' poster

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday condemned displaying of 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest in Mumbai against Jawaharlal Nehru University violence and said, "If it was freeing Kashmir from India then its wrong." "Apart from that incident look at the larger picture, yes we need to see her intent, was it to remove internet blockade, if it was freeing Kashmir from India then it's wrong. Obviously everyone condemned it, not even other protesters supported it," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

A poster reading -- Free Kashmir -- was seen at the Gateway of India on Monday during a protest against yesterday's violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital.During the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - Free Kashmir. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- Stand with JNU.Earlier in the day, actor Sushant Singh reached the Gateway of India where the students staged a protest against the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.

Students from various colleges had gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to protest against the violence on the JNU campus on January 5. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

