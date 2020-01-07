Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations -Germany's Maas
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran's decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react. "What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and so we need to find a joint response," Maas said after a meeting with his French and British counterparts in Brussels.
Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, signatories to the agreement can move towards reimposing U.N. sanctions on Iran, although Maas did not elaborate on his comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
