Rahul Gandhi hails trade unions' 'Bharat Bandh' call

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:57 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment. "Modi-Shah Govt's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," Gandhi tweeted.

Bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during Bharat Bandh. The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

