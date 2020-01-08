Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK, DMK in war of words over NEET in TN Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:03 IST
AIADMK, DMK in war of words over NEET in TN Assembly

The ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK on Wednesday accused each other over the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the Assembly and the government said it has filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court challenging the examination. As soon as the question hour ended, Leader of Opposition M K Stalin said NEET went against the tenets of social justice and the interests of rural students and accused the ruling dispensation of "huge betrayal" on the issue.

He sought to know about the state filing a plea against the test in the Apex Court just two days before the last date (6 Jan, 2020) to apply for NEET ended. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar retorted saying if at all it was a betrayal, the seeds for it were sowed by the DMK when it was part of the Congress-led Centre.

On 27 December 2010, the notification for the test was issued by the Union government, he said. Only after the notification, the national test took shape and the opposition to it also had to be fought in the Madras High Court and later it went as far as the Supreme Court, he noted.

Also, bills were passed by the Assembly seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from the test, he added. The Minister said the government was taking legal steps and also handles the matter politically to oppose the test.

Asserting that the government continued to be firm in its policy of opposition to NEET, he said, "Now a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging section 10 (d) of the Indian Medical Council Act. The main petition in the matter was still pending in the top court." The NEET was behind conducted under section 10 (d) and this section was inserted through an amendment to the IMC Act. Tamil Nadu filed the fresh plea after the top court said during the case hearing last month that the State had the freedom to challenge this provision, the Minister pointed out.

He also wanted the opposition to specify if this move of the government was "right or not." DMK deputy leader Duraimurugan countered asking what the government intended to achieve by filing the fresh plea. Stalin said till such time former Chief Ministers, M Karunanidhi (2006-11) and J Jayalalithaa (2011-16) held the reigns of power, NEET was not held in Tamil Nadu.

Also, the matter was taken up legally to oppose the test and an order against the test was pronounced by court, the DMK leader said. When Congress legislature party leader K R Ramasamy raised the same issue, the Minister said Tamil Nadu was the only State so far to oppose the IMC Act's provision governing NEET in the Supreme Court.

Though Congress party had come out against the test in its Lok Sabha election manifesto, no other State (seen as a reference to Congress party ruled States) has so far approached the court against the NEET provision, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu hits swans in China's Xinjiang region - ministry

Chinas agriculture ministry said an H5N6 avian flu virus outbreak has been detected in swans in the western region of Xinjiang.Fifteen out of a group of 150 swans had died from the virus and another 15 were ill in the waterfront of a park a...

EU calls Iran rocket attacks 'escalation'

The EUs diplomatic chief on Wednesday condemned Irans rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, urging an end to the spiral of violence as Europe tries to defuse the growing crisis. Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Ira...

Olympics-St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed s...

Banks will see good Q3, Q4 on resolution of large NPAs: SBI Chairman

The banking sector is going to see good recoveries from non-performing assets in the third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal, helped by resolution of some large stressed accounts, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. The time taken for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020