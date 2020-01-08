BJP Legislators protest Cong MLA's remarks on Tabrez Ansari's

The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed ruckus on Wednesday when the opposition BJP Legislators protested Congress MLA Irfan Ansari accusing a political party and an organisation of being responsible for lynching of a muslim youth Tabrez Ansari in June last year. This is the maiden session of the assembly after formation of the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in the state.

Trouble broke out while the House was debating motion of thanks on Governor Droupadi Murmus speech. The saffron party legislators took strong exception to the Congress Jamtara MLA accusing a party and an organisation in the death of Tabrez Ansari after being thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district for alleged theft.

Despite Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato expunging the objectionable part from the house proceeding and adjourning the assembly for 15 minutes, all the BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the house and raised slogans. They also demanded an apology by the Congress member for what BJP MLA C P Singh termed "baseless" allegations.

After the adjournment, the Congress legislator backtracked saying he did not accuse any particular party for the incident but some of their members had allegedly been engaged in the lynching of the 24-year-old man and one M Ansari in Jamtara, triggering more shouts by the opposition members. Before expunging the remarks, the BJP MLAs had also demanded suspension of Irfan Ansari, besides an apology for levelling the "baseless" allegations.

Expressing reservation at the demand for suspension, the speaker, however, directed to delete the remarks that had hurt the sentiment of the members. But, the BJP MLAs also insisted on an apology from the Jamtara MLA.

The speaker left on the conscience of Irfan Ansari to express regret, but the latter refused, alleging Tabrez Ansari was murdered, triggering continuation of the din. The ruckus kicked up when the Congress member, speaking in support of the motion of thanks on the governors speech, raised Tabrez Ansaris incident and naming a political party and an organisation, which were later deleted from the proceedings as per the demand by the BJP lawmakers.

The speaker adjourned for 15 minutes from around noon. After the adjournment, senior Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh said that the BJP had earlier demanded either the remarks should be expunged or Irfan Ansari should be asked to apologise. Now that the remarks were removed they should stop.

But the din continued even after resumption of the house. The speaker asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reply on the motion before passing it through a voice vote amidst the uproar.

AJSU party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto urged the speaker to allow him to speak on the motion as his party was listed among the speakers. However, the speaker said Mahto would be allowed to speak during the debate over the supplementary budget later in the day.

Tabrez Ansaris death in June last year had hit the national headlines. The 24-year-old Tabrez was badly beaten by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district for alleged theft when he and two of his associates supposedly tried to enter a house with the purported intention to commit theft, police had said about the incident then.

The police reached the spot the next morning and took Ansari to jail on the basis of a complaint lodged by the villagers. When Ansaris condition deteriorated in jail the same day, he was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Seraikela-Kharsawan, where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries, the police added.

Later, he was referred to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he died on June 22, they had said..

