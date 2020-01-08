Trump says no U.S. casualties, Iran appears to be standing down

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were no American casualties in the Iranian strikes on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and that Tehran appeared to be standing down.

"No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties," Trump said in a White House address. "Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down."

