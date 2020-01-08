No 'anti-national' aim behind 'Free Kashmir' poster: Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said prima facie it doesn't look like the woman who displayed the "Free Kashmir" poster during a protest against the JNU attack here has "anti-national" intention. Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of the woman, Mehak Mirza Prabhu (34), who held aloft the 'Free Kashmir' placard during the anti-JNU violence protest at the Gateway of India on Monday.

Though she had later apologized for her act, the Colaba police on Tuesday booked her under IPC section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Talking to reporters, Deshmukh saidhe will review the FIR filed against her.

The minister said he has asked the police for a probe report on the issue and will review it after submission. Deshmukh said he has also asked the police to submit a report on separate FIRs filed against other students, including Umar Khalid (a former scholar of JNU), who took part in the Gateway of India protest.

"Prima facie it doesn't look like she has any anti-national intention and so I will be reviewing the FIR. I have also asked the police for a report on investigations," the minister said. He said the police will check Prabhu's antecedents before deciding on the future course of action in the case.

"We want to know from where she got the banner and what she meant by 'Free Kashmir'. We know the curbs that have been imposed in Kashmir (since early August) and she may be talking about those," Deshmukh said. Asked about the FIRs filed against other Gateway of India protesters, Deshmukh said he has sought their details.

"I have sought details of the cases. If needed , the cases will be reviewed," he said..

