BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Deepika over JNU visit, appeals for boycott of her movie

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh has urged the people to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie because of her visit and show of solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 04:02 IST
BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh has urged the people to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie because of her visit and show of solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). "I was watching Deepika Padukone's interview, she resides in India and she became a star here. Deepika went to JNU to promote her movie and there she met students who earlier use to raise slogans against our country. She should have inquired about the history of JNU once before going there," Raja said in a video shared on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"This is the same JNU where slogans were raised against our country, Veer Savarkar and others. I request Hindus to boycott Deepika Padukone and her movie," he added. A social media campaign to boycott Deepika's movie 'Chhapaak' started trending on social media immediately after her visit to the JNU on Tuesday to join the students, who are protesting against the attacks on them by the goons on Sunday.

The actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media as well as by the political parties. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view.

"This is a democratic country, anyone, any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view," said Javadekar while speaking to the reporters in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

