"If you take stones, we will take bombs", says BJP MP

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:54 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:54 IST
Alleging attack on a rally of 'patriots', BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if 'betrayers' of the nation took to stones. Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, he also charged the ruling TRS and AIMIM with opposing the Citizenship law with an eye on reaping 'benefits' in the coming municipal elections in the state.

He claimed "some patriots like us were taking out a rally in Tenali near Guntur when some betrayers of the nation attacked with stones. "Do we fear? If you take stones, we will take bombs. If you take sticks, we take knives. If you hit with rockets,we'll hit with launchers. That's why I said, battle has begun," he said in his speech, a video of which was telecast by some TV channels.

Jails, police cases and being hit by lathis were not new to nationalists, he said. Kumar alleged the TRS and MIM have reached a clandestine understanding to emerge successful in municipal elections in Telangana using the Muslim vote bank by opposing the CAA.

"the people of Warangal have got the opportunity to give a verdict in the municipal and corporation elections (to say) that TRS and MIM, you have no place on this land of Warangal, you go to Pakistan if necessary,Bangladesh or Afghanistan...," he told the gathering. He appealed to the people to reach out to every home with the facts regarding CAA and step up their campaign till the "pseudo secularists" were taught a lesson for attempting to "spread false information".

He expressed confidence BJP would emerge asa major force in Telangana..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

