Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong 'conspiring' to disturb communal harmony: Naqvi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:29 IST
Cong 'conspiring' to disturb communal harmony: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, saying it was "conspiring" to disturb the communal harmony and the protests against the CAA were influenced by "political propaganda". He accused the Congress of hypocrisy and said their "philosophy of jhutmev jayate (lies alone triumph)" will be defeated.

He also hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying it would have been better had she gone to the Congress-ruled Rajasthan where children lost their lives in a hospital. "The ongoing protests are influenced by political propaganda. The Congress and its allies are involved in a conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony and unity of the country through the philosophy of jhuthmev jayate, which will be defeated," he said. Speaking to reporters here at the BJP office as part of the nationwide awareness campaign over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Naqvi said the legislation will not be withdrawn or amended.

Lashing out at Priyanka, he said, "The manner in which children lost their lives in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, it would have been better had she gone to the state and imparted knowledge to her party leaders, instead of going to different parts of the country and imparting knowledge (on various issues)." He said the Congress had become synonym for 'paakhand' (hypocrisy)."

Referring to Priyanka's remarks in Varanasi that the BJP was acting against the Constitution, Naqvi said, "Has Priyankaji read the Constitution? There is only one Constitution in her family -- Indira is India, India is Indira." Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he would not furnish his details for the National Population Register, Naqvi said, "Is it happening for the first time? It happens after every 10 years. In this, people are not needed to submit any certificate. All they needed is to only furnish information."

When asked that the BJP should have roped in Muslim BJP leaders for the campaign on the CAA, Naqvi said, "The BJP does not take its political thought forward based on religion and will never do so in future." He also alleged that the Congress and its allies are "using students and the youth as a shield for their narrow political interests".

"The students and the youth should not get influenced by evils of misinformation and they must become a part of the effort to strengthen the communal harmony and unity of the country," he said. He also clarified that there is no threat to the citizenship of any Indian due to the amended law.

"India is the safest place for Indian Muslim in the world where his social, religious, constitutional rights are absolutely safe and secure. Muslims in India are living because of commitment and not because of compulsion," he said. On allegations that some BJP leaders and party workers have given a call to boycott "Chhapaak" movie starring Deepika Padukone after her visit to the JNU, Naqvi said, "If I get time, I will watch it." PTI NAV RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, state to set up biotechnology park, incubation centre in Rajasthan

A biotechnology park and incubation centre will be set up in Rajasthan for which a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the Centre and state government, Union Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Renu Swaroop said on Friday...

Punjab gangster gets 12 yrs imprisonment in 2015 case

A court here has sentenced a gangster to 12 years of imprisonment in a 2015 case of drugs, arms and ammunition Additional Session Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa awarded the sentence to gangster Jagdip Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a resident o...

Ukrainian president, Pompeo discuss crash probe

Kiev, Jan 10 AP Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the investigation of the plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran this week. A US statement says Pompeo offered the Ukrainian lead...

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the actor continues to inspire millennials with his characters and looks

From being called as the greek god for his exceptional looks to the varied characters that showed his versatility on the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan has wowed and entertained the Millenials by taking challenging roles ever since he made h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020