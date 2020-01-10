Cong 'conspiring' to disturb communal harmony: Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, saying it was "conspiring" to disturb the communal harmony and the protests against the CAA were influenced by "political propaganda". He accused the Congress of hypocrisy and said their "philosophy of jhutmev jayate (lies alone triumph)" will be defeated.

He also hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying it would have been better had she gone to the Congress-ruled Rajasthan where children lost their lives in a hospital. "The ongoing protests are influenced by political propaganda. The Congress and its allies are involved in a conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony and unity of the country through the philosophy of jhuthmev jayate, which will be defeated," he said. Speaking to reporters here at the BJP office as part of the nationwide awareness campaign over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Naqvi said the legislation will not be withdrawn or amended.

Lashing out at Priyanka, he said, "The manner in which children lost their lives in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, it would have been better had she gone to the state and imparted knowledge to her party leaders, instead of going to different parts of the country and imparting knowledge (on various issues)." He said the Congress had become synonym for 'paakhand' (hypocrisy)."

Referring to Priyanka's remarks in Varanasi that the BJP was acting against the Constitution, Naqvi said, "Has Priyankaji read the Constitution? There is only one Constitution in her family -- Indira is India, India is Indira." Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he would not furnish his details for the National Population Register, Naqvi said, "Is it happening for the first time? It happens after every 10 years. In this, people are not needed to submit any certificate. All they needed is to only furnish information."

When asked that the BJP should have roped in Muslim BJP leaders for the campaign on the CAA, Naqvi said, "The BJP does not take its political thought forward based on religion and will never do so in future." He also alleged that the Congress and its allies are "using students and the youth as a shield for their narrow political interests".

"The students and the youth should not get influenced by evils of misinformation and they must become a part of the effort to strengthen the communal harmony and unity of the country," he said. He also clarified that there is no threat to the citizenship of any Indian due to the amended law.

"India is the safest place for Indian Muslim in the world where his social, religious, constitutional rights are absolutely safe and secure. Muslims in India are living because of commitment and not because of compulsion," he said. On allegations that some BJP leaders and party workers have given a call to boycott "Chhapaak" movie starring Deepika Padukone after her visit to the JNU, Naqvi said, "If I get time, I will watch it." PTI NAV RDK

