Rahul condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.
Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79.
"I'm sorry to hear about the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman. My condolences to his family and to the people of Oman, mourning the loss of their beloved leader," Gandhi tweeted.
