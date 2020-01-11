Case against BJP MP, MLAs for unauthorised pro-CAA rally

A case was registered on Saturday against BJP's Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and three party MLAs for holding a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally without permission, Madhya Pradesh police said. The case was registered in Kotwali police station against Chauhan, BJP MLAs Vijay Shah (Harsud), Devendra Verma (Khandwa) and Ram Dangore (Pandhana) and others, an official said.

They were charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for holding the rally without permission violating prohibitory orders imposed in Khandwa under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh. MLA Vijay Shah called the MP government's action as "dictatorial" and said all the participants in the rally were peaceful and supporting a Constitutional law.

The CAA offers citizenship to persecuted minorities, except Muslims, who have entered Indian before December 31, 2014 from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan..

