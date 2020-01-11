Left Menu
After a video was surfaced on social media in which protestors during an anti-CAA rally at Shaheen Bagh allegedly raised slogans "Jinnah wali azadi", Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday reacted furiously, saying that those who want 'freedom like Jinnah' should go to Pakistan.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-01-2020 20:40 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 20:40 IST
Want freedom like Jinnah, go to Pakistan, says Anil Vij
Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

After a video was surfaced on social media in which protestors during an anti-CAA rally at Shaheen Bagh allegedly raised slogans "Jinnah wali azadi", Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday reacted furiously, saying that those who want 'freedom like Jinnah' should go to Pakistan. "Those seeking freedom like Jinnah should move to Pakistan. There you will get Jinnah-like freedom," Vij tweeted in Hindi.

A fresh controversy erupted over alleged anti-India slogans raised at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh during protests against Citizenship law on Friday. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had shared a video on his Twitter account claiming that "Jinnah wali azadi," slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh during the CAA protest.

The authenticity of the video, which is doing rounds on social media, is yet to be identified by the police. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

