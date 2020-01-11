Left Menu
Will meet Fr Debrito to discuss his views at Marathi meet:

  Mumbai
  Updated: 11-01-2020 21:50 IST
Will meet Fr Debrito to discuss his views at Marathi meet:

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said he would meet Father Francis Debrito, president of 93rd All India Marathi Literary Meet, to discuss issues he raised on Friday in Osmanabad about the situation prevailing in the country. The noted Marathi writer and environmental activist, while delivering his presidential address on the first day of the meet, had spoken about the January 5 JNU violence, farmer suicides, drought, unemployment, sick industry and declining economy.

In a swipe at the powers-that-be, Fr Debrito said "important issues the country is grappling with were being ignored". In a statement here, Deshmukh said Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was an important platform and in his capacity as chairman of the 93rd edition of the event, Father Debrito had made some important observations.

"I would like to discuss these issues with him," the minister said. Deshmukh said veteran poet ND Mahanor and others also spoke about growing intolerance and mob lynching incidents in the country at the meet.

"The All india Marathi Literary Meet has a tradition of expressing free and frank views. Father Francis put forth an all inclusive thought which should be taken note of nationwide," the statement quoted Deshmukh as saying..

