Prove majority via special assembly session: BJP to Pondy CM

  • Puducherry
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 16:06 IST
Prove majority via special assembly session: BJP to Pondy CM Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI): Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Sunday called upon Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government's majority by convening a special session of the territorial Assembly. The BJP unit president and MLA V Saminathan said in a press release here that the ruling Congress party legislator N Dhanavelou had come out with 'serious allegations of corruption and malpractices' on the part of the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues proving that the government as a whole was steeped in corruption.

Saminathan said Dhanavelou had also staged a protest rally in Bahoor recently highlighting the shortage of medicines and ambulances for poor patients in a Primary Health Centre (PHC). He said the government-owned undertakings like AFT Mill and other concerns were defunct what with serious losses they had suffered over the last few years.

Saminathan said the charges Dhanavelou had made against his own party government are 'too serious to be ignored' and this only exposed lack of majority for the government. "The Chief Minister should prove his government`s majority in the backdrop of the allegations of malpractices Dhanavelou had made," the BJP leader said.

Dhanavelou had pointed out at a press meet here on Saturday that he would submit a detailed memorandum to the AICC bringing to its notice the 'corruption and malpractices derailing the administration.' He had also said the party high command was not aware of what is happening here and hence he would apprise the AICC leader Sonia Gandhi and the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the 'worst administration the people are now getting in Puducherry.' Dhanavelou had also said if Narayanasamy continued to be the Chief Minister, 'the Congress would face a serious downfall in the next Assembly polls due to be held here in 2021.' PTI COR NVG NVG.

