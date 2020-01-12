Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: AAP, Cong's first list of candidates likely before Jan 14, BJP's by Jan 18

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 17:14 IST
Delhi polls: AAP, Cong's first list of candidates likely before Jan 14, BJP's by Jan 18

The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders -- the AAP, BJP and Congress -- are busy vetting their prospective candidates and expected to start naming their candidates later this week. The ruling party is likely to come up with its first list of candidates before January 14 and the saffron party by January 18. The Congress' first list of nominees too is expected before January 14.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which tasted stupendous success winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, is likely to repeat most of the candidates who contested last time. Sources, however, said some of AAP's 2019 Lok Sabha candidates, including party spokespersons Atishi and Raghav Chadha, might be given tickets in the upcoming polls. "The AAP will use a 3C yardstick of (no)corruption, (no)criminal record and (good)character as benchmarks for choosing candidates for the upcoming polls," senior party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to fight from the New Delhi Assembly seat again, sources said while refuting reports that the AAP national convenor would contest from two seats in the upcoming polls. According to a senior AAP leader, the party is likely to come up with its first list of candidates before January 14.

The BJP, meanwhile, is shortlisting names of probable candidates. The party's election committee in its meeting on Saturday shortlisted around 1,400 names as probables, a senior party leader said, adding, "The panel met again on Sunday and brought down the names of probables to 3-4 on each seat."

"There are 50 prominent BJP workers in every assembly constituency. That means, in 70 assembly constituencies we have almost 3,500 workers who have suggested the name of their favourite candidate. Candidates will be selected after considering all those names," BJP's Delhi assembly election in-charge Prakash Javadekar had said in a statement. The final list of probables prepared by the election committee will be submitted to the BJP leadership and The first list is expected to be announced around January 18, a senior BJP leader said.

Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra said his party's process for vetting candidates is underway. "The meetings of party's screening committee and election committee have been held. First list of candidates is expected to be out before the nominations begin on January 14," Chopra told PTI.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. In 2015, AAP won 67 seats, BJP got three seats and the ongress drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CAA awareness drive launched in UP on CM Adityanath's instruction: Official

An awareness drive to clear confusion regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act has been launched in the state on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a spokesperson said. The chief ministers media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi ...

9 Afghan nationals held in Delhi heroin racket bust: NCB

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Jan 12 PT Nine Afghan nationals have been arrested and over 1.6 kg of high grade heroin has been seized from them during an international drug syndicate bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Sunday.The NCB s...

WRAPUP 5-Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike

Protesters piled pressure on Irans leadership on Sunday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when it had feared U.S. strikes. They are lying ...

Senior J-K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists whom he was ferrying in Kashmir Valley

A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday. Kashmir Inspector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020