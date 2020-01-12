HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. KL-LDALL FLATS DEMOLITION Demolition drive against 4 Kochi illegal flats over Kochi: Sending a strong message to violators of environmental norms, the Supreme Court-ordered demolition drive against four illegal waterfront apartment complexes in Kochi was completed with the last two high-rises pulled down using controlled implosion method.

CITIZENSHIP-TL-MINISTER No going back on CAA, govt firm on it: Union Minister Hyderabad: Amid ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there was no going back on the amended law and the government was firm on it. TN-NAIDU Respect for all religions inherent in 'Indian blood': Naidu Chennai: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said respect for all religions was inherent "in the Indian blood" and asserted secularism does not mean 'insult' for appeasement of one particular faith.

PD-BJP-CM Prove majority via special assembly session: BJP to Pondy CM Puducherry: Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) called upon Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government's majority by convening a special session of the territorial Assembly..

